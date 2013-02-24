Mario Loyolaâ€™s Fluffernutter Ode to Mitch McConnell
In 2014, if conservatives can drum up a primary against Mitch McConnell of value, the conservative movement will finally have the brush fire of liberty it needs to burn up the under brush of the movement. Add Mario Loyola to the list of Republicans fir...
In 2014, if conservatives can drum up a primary against Mitch McConnell of value, the conservative movement will finally have the brush fire of liberty it needs to burn up the under brush of the movement. Add Mario Loyola to the list of Republicans first, conservative second with this entry. I’m really trying to keep the sexual slang and innuendo to a minimum in describing | Read More »