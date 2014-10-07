Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mark Pryor

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard9%, running for re-election to the Senate in Arkansas, actually ran an advertisement attacking his Republic opponent Rep. Tom Cotton (R-AR)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Tom Cotton

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard82% blaming Rep. Tom Cotton (R-AR)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Tom Cotton

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard82% for the Ebola crisis.

I am not kidding.

Katie Hunt of MSNBC asks Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mark Pryor

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard9% a simple question: does he think the President has appropriately handled the response to the Ebola crisis.

Pryor’s (non)response is comedy gold. Just unbelievable. Again â€” Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mark Pryor

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard9% accused his opponent of causing the Ebola crisis and now Pryor does this:

Wow.

H/t to America Rising PAC

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