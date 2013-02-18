Mark Sanford Starts His Ad Campaign
Mark Sanford, running for Congress in SC-01 to replace now Senator Tim Scott, has his first ad campaign up and going starting today. His ad touches on the scandal that drove him from office and his record as a fighter for limited government. You can fi...
Mark Sanford, running for Congress in SC-01 to replace now Senator Tim Scott, has his first ad campaign up and going starting today. His ad touches on the scandal that drove him from office and his record as a fighter for limited government. You can find out more at MarkSanford.com