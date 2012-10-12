Journalists are, unsurprisingly, rallying around Martha Raddatz’s awesome performance as a moderator last night. The general rule is that the side that loses thinks the moderator was terrible. I think Paul Ryan won the debate last night, assisted by Joe Biden’s braying jackass routine, but I think Raddatz was a terrible moderator. Ben Domenech’s excellent Transom lays out why: Good moderators can be active or | Read More »