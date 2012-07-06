In my list of candidates the other day, I forgot to add Martha Zoller from Georgia. That was a real oversight on my part.

Folks, a lot of you know Martha because, like you, she’s been at many tea party events around the country. She’s spoken at Right Online. She’s spoken at FreedomWorks events. Down in Georgia she is fighting in a tough primary in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. She is a dear friend of mine and we need to get her to Congress!

There’s a real difference between the candidates there. Martha, a talk radio host in Gainesville, has the pulse of the tea party movement and is a tea party activist. Please consider supporting Martha Zoller. Her’s really is one vote that will make a difference in Congress. And we can count on her to stand with genuine conservatives like Tom Graves, also from Georgia, and the members of the Republican Study Committee.

So, here’s Freedom’s Slate properly revised:

United States House

District

Website

Ron Gould

AZ-04

http://www.rongould.com/

Matt Salmon

AZ-05

http://salmonforcongress.com/

Dave Schwiekert

AZ-06

http://www.davidschweikert.com/

Ron DeSantis

FL-06

http://voteron2012.com/

Sandy Adams

FL-07

http://www.sandyadams.com/home.php

Chauncey Goss

FL-19

http://www.gossforcongress.com/

Adam Hasner

FL-22

http://www.adamhasner.com/

Martha Zoller

GA-09

http://marthaforcongress.com/

Jeff Landry

LA-3

http://www.landryforlouisiana.com/

Jack Hoogendyk

MI-06

http://www.jackformichigan.com/

Kerry Bentivolio

MI-11

http://bentivolioforcongress.com/

Scott Keadle

NC-08

http://www.keadle.com/site/

U.S. Senate

State

Website

Jeff Flake

AZ

http://www.jeffflake.com//

Clark Durant

MI

http://www.clarkdurant.com/home

Ted Cruz

TX

http://www.tedcruz.org/