Martha Zoller for Congress
In my list of candidates the other day, I forgot to add Martha Zoller from Georgia. That was a real oversight on my part. Folks, a lot of you know Martha because, like you, she’s been at many tea party events around the country. She’s spo...
In my list of candidates the other day, I forgot to add Martha Zoller from Georgia. That was a real oversight on my part.
Folks, a lot of you know Martha because, like you, she’s been at many tea party events around the country. She’s spoken at Right Online. She’s spoken at FreedomWorks events. Down in Georgia she is fighting in a tough primary in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. She is a dear friend of mine and we need to get her to Congress!
There’s a real difference between the candidates there. Martha, a talk radio host in Gainesville, has the pulse of the tea party movement and is a tea party activist. Please consider supporting Martha Zoller. Her’s really is one vote that will make a difference in Congress. And we can count on her to stand with genuine conservatives like Tom Graves, also from Georgia, and the members of the Republican Study Committee.
So, here’s Freedom’s Slate properly revised:
United States House
District
Website
Ron Gould
AZ-04
Matt Salmon
AZ-05
Dave Schwiekert
AZ-06
http://www.davidschweikert.com/
Ron DeSantis
FL-06
Sandy Adams
FL-07
http://www.sandyadams.com/home.php
Chauncey Goss
FL-19
http://www.gossforcongress.com/
Adam Hasner
FL-22
Martha Zoller
GA-09
Jeff Landry
LA-3
http://www.landryforlouisiana.com/
Jack Hoogendyk
MI-06
http://www.jackformichigan.com/
Kerry Bentivolio
MI-11
http://bentivolioforcongress.com/
Scott Keadle
NC-08
U.S. Senate
State
Website
Jeff Flake
AZ
Clark Durant
MI
http://www.clarkdurant.com/home
Ted Cruz
TX