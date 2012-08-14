Georgia’s 9th Congressional District runoff presents the two faces of the Republican Party and asks voters to choose.

On one hand is Doug Collins. Collins would fit right in with the Congressional Republicans who raised the debt ceiling on the promise of spending cuts and then weaseled out of the cuts. He’d fit right in with a GOP that gives lip to repealing Obamacare, but is actually too scared of picking a fight on defunding it.

Doug Collins was an inconsequential legislator in the Georgia General Assembly whose only question when asked by Republican Leaders to jump was “how high?” He supported the largest tax increase in Georgia history, the T-SPLOST, but, like Lee Anderson running in Georgia’s 12th Congressional District, lacked the testicular fortitude to actually vote for the tax increase himself. Instead, he sent it off to voters telling them the legislature would punish them if they didn’t vote to raise their own taxes.

This is the second time Collins did this. The first time was with trauma funding. Doug Collins is not afraid to be a big spender or a big taxer, but is too chicken to man up and take responsibility himself for the consequences of his policy choices.

Then there is Martha Zoller. Martha is supported by Sarah Palin, Newt Gingrich, various tea party groups, and me. She’s been a talk radio host in North Georgia who, like me, has been just as willing to take on Republicans as she has Democrats.

Doug Collins is beating the stew out of Martha, taking her words out of context, and distorting her record as a way to distract from his. I want you to support Martha Zoller because, unlike Doug Collins, we won’t ever have to worry about lobbying Martha to be with us once she gets to Congress.

The runoff election in Georgia is August 21st and Martha is seriously going to need our help. Make a donation as soon as you can.