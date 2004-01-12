Marvin the Martin is in some ethics trouble:

Ohio Democrat Dennis Kucinich violated House ethics rules in his bid for the presidential nomination, the Washington newspaper Roll Call reported Monday.

The paper said Kucinich's campaign failed to abide by House regulations forbidding a member's campaign from immediately publicizing material released by their congressional office. The rules are designed to prevent a member of Congress from using government resources to help their political campaigns. In related news, the House Ethics Committee Chairman was vaporized by a Mars-Acme brand ray gun. His Chief Of Staff heard someone in the office yelling about "little earthlings not showing respect" prior to the incident.