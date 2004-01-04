Marvin The Martian Keeps On Trucking
Rep. Dennis J. Kucinich (Ohio) hasn't attracted much major media attention for his presidential campaign. But he has been steadily and effectively working the left wing of the Democratic base with a message of total withdrawal from Iraq and a complete reordering of public spending priorities.
As a result, Kucinich's may last longer than some of the bigger campaigns. Thousands of people have given him money, most of it in contributions of $250 or less -- totally matchable by the federal campaign fund.
How much are we talking about?
"The rapidly expanding Kucinich campaign receives a higher percentage of its contributions in small donations than does any other campaign," his staff said in a statement last week, "and processing the many small contributions takes time." But the Ohio House member has already filed for $3.34 million in matching funds, and promises that he will be laying claim to more.
Kucinich raised about $5 million in 2003, and expects matching funds to take him to about $9 million. He is spending frugally. And he is raising more.