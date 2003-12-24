While not trying to blow up the earth from Mars, Marvin the Martian is running as a Democrat for President. WaPo offers this overview of Marvin's civil liberties and anti-patriot act views:

In the months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Justice Department moved swiftly to expand its policing powers, and most members of Congress were eager to enact such legislation. But Rep. Dennis J. Kucinich (D-Ohio) took to the House floor in protest.

"Let freedom ring even as we travel through the valley of the shadow of terrorism, for freedom is a sweeter melody," Kucinich said. "Let freedom ring. If freedom is under attack from outside sources, then let us not permit an attack from within."

Yeah, Marvin. You want a Department of Peace and you want to defund most of the military so we can't fight back when you try to blow up the earth. "Let us not permit an attack from within" when we're being attacked from outside. Uh...Marvin, we are being attacked from within by terrorists who are already here and some trying to get here. That's the point of the Patriot Act. You can't name a single instance of it being abused. Hypotheticals don't work when people are killing us.