Possibly:

Backers of a drive to add a prohibition on same-sex marriages to the Louisiana Constitution won twin victories Tuesday when similar plans prevailed in lopsided votes in both the House and Senate.

The House passed its ban 87-11 while supporters cheered and celebrated in the gallery. The margin was comfortably more than the two-thirds margin of at least 70 votes necessary to send the issue to voters this fall.

Moments later the Senate, where the bill fell one vote short of consent last week, approved a nearly identical plan 31-4. The measure needed at least 26 "yes" votes in that chamber. While I hope it doesn't happen, my sense is that gay rights activists are going to be taking a couple of steps backward in the advance of their agenda due to latent public hostility against judicially imposed gay marriage.