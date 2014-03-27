Well, now we know why the Washington Post did not want to invest in Ezra Klein’s “explanatory journalism” nonsense. Turns out it is just a left-wing propaganda tool trying to spin instead of explain.

Let us turn our attention to Matthew Yglesias, the Executive Editor of Ezra Klein’s new site. As my friend Pejman Yousefzadeh has well documented, Yglesias is just not that bright. He thinks Joe Lieberman is a dumb Jewish politician; was shocked to discover Senators represent the states as opposed to populations; was unaware of a black conservative tradition; couldn’t understand why Miami didn’t expand westward (hint: a giant swamp); had no idea an incumbent President had been defeated in primaries (Jimmy Carter lost 13 primaries in 1980 to Ted Kennedy and Jerry Brown); thought Bobby Jindal’s reputation for intelligence was just ethnic stereotyping; argued it was okay to lie about having kids; wanted to know why Egypt didn’t have a Parliamentary system as if it’d matter and, by the way, it already does have one; thinks there are too many banks; thinks no banks have been chartered in 2013 even though banks were chartered in 2013; and the list goes on.

More importantly, Matthew Yglesias believes it is okay for liberals to lie in debates. He claimed “Fighting dishonesty with dishonesty is sometimes the right thing for advocates to do”. After all, according to Yglesias, Republicans are bad people; there are few if any conservatives he respects; and liberals aren’t condescending enough to conservatives who make stupid arguments no matter how smart they are.

So it’s okay to lie.

Which brings us to his video at the JuiceVox Media website. He tries to explain the National Debt and out of the gate beings with a lie. He claims the national debt is $5 trillion less than the U.S. Treasury says it is.

Then he uses deficit and debt interchangeably.

Then he claims the U.S. Government can never run out of money.

He goes through all of this to conclude that the national debt, which he understated, is just not anything to worry about.

This isn’t education. It is not explaining. It is left-wing propaganda. It is also sponsored by General Electric. Why is General Electric sponsoring left-wing propaganda?

Perhaps they don’t know. After all, Yglesias himself says it is okay for the left to lie in order to win an argument.

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