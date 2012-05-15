If there is a day to finger for Barack Obama losing the Presidency in 2012, it will be Sunday, May 6, 2012.

On that day, Joe Biden* went on national television and proclaimed himself in favor of gay marriage. It started a media spiral for the President. Two days after Biden spoke, North Carolina voters voted by overwhelming margins to leave marriage alone. The next day, Barack Obama went on national television to devolve back to the position he held prior to running for President.

To a majority of Americans, Barack Obama’s devolution back to earlier years makes no difference. But this is a fifty-fifty nation. Every vote counts. And of those whose are concerned about this issue, at least 20 percent and maybe as high as 25 percent of people say it makes them less likely to vote for Barack Obama â€” that’s more than those who will be more likely to vote for Barack Obama (and who are probably going to vote for him anyway).

The most recent CBS News – New York Times poll suggests 67% of voters believe the economy is “fairly” or “very” bad and Barack Obama would rather talk about gay marriage and wars on women than the economy. This does not bode well for him.

I have long maintained that Mitt Romney has no prayer without a flailing economy. The public thinks it is flailing. Greece is about to cause a cataclysmic chain reaction. Barack Obama will need every vote he can get. He just took a sizable portion of votes off the table for himself.

Listen to this audio my radio producer put together from the past few weeks of news. The media and the White House would love to talk about anything and everything other than the economy. This is a sign that they all are in on the joke of what a bad economy we are in right now. The President’s team wants to ignore it. After years of accusing the GOP of focusing on cultural issues instead of other issues, the President and press are single minded on cultural issues.

And the one they’ve spent the most time on lately? In most polls it polls at majority support. But those are opinion polls. In actual polls (as in people voting), it loses every time. And all thanks to Joe Biden, Barack Obama, in a very close election, decided to come out on the side that loses every time.

*Okay, in fairness, we could arguably say August 23, 2008, was the day Obama lost his re-election. That’s the day he chose Biden to be veep and we all knew it was only a matter of time . . .