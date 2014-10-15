Mayor Annise Parker Needs a Bible. Will You Send Her One?
The mayor of Houston, TX, has subpoenaed the sermons of local pastors and the speeches of local religious leaders to see what they have to say about homosexuality. I fearThe post Mayor Annise Parker Needs a Bible. Will You Send Her One? appeared first on
The mayor of Houston, TX, has subpoenaed the sermons of local pastors and the speeches of local religious leaders to see what they have to say about homosexuality.
I fear Annise Parker has never read the Bible. If she wanted some sermons so bad, she could go to church, but I don’t know that she will. So I think we should help her out. You can get a copy of the NIV version on Amazon.com for $4.05.
Annise Parker’s address is:
Mayor Annise D. Parker
City of Houston
P.O. Box 1562
Houston, TX 77251
I kindly suggest you all send Ms. Parker a Bible. Maybe she might be tempted to read it.
The post Mayor Annise Parker Needs a Bible. Will You Send Her One? appeared first on RedState.