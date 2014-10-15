The mayor of Houston, TX, has subpoenaed the sermons of local pastors and the speeches of local religious leaders to see what they have to say about homosexuality.

I fear Annise Parker has never read the Bible. If she wanted some sermons so bad, she could go to church, but I don’t know that she will. So I think we should help her out. You can get a copy of the NIV version on Amazon.com for $4.05.

Annise Parker’s address is:

Mayor Annise D. Parker

City of Houston

P.O. Box 1562

Houston, TX 77251

I kindly suggest you all send Ms. Parker a Bible. Maybe she might be tempted to read it.

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