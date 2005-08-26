Joe Allen sided with Charlie Bishop in a vote pertaining to funding for workforce development, a pet project of the Mayor's, or so I've been told. As a result, Mayor Ellis is rumored to have said he wants to "kick Joe Allen's ass." Ron Wildman, the Mayor's spokesman, denies this, but Allen has gone to the paper with the quote.

And our Banana Republic rises.

[UPDATE] Another source tells us that the remarks came as a result of a County Commission vote on tax assessment issues and not the Workforce Development program.