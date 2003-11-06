McAuliffe in Limbo, so says The Hill. But, check these excuses: "DNC leaders, members of Congress and party officials from Alaska to New Mexico to North Carolina said McAuliffe could have done little to prevent Rep. Ernie Fletcher (R-Ky.) from trouncing Democratic Attorney General Ben Chandler and Haley Barbour (R) from beating Gov. Ronnie Musgrove (D) in Mississippi."

"[I]n Kentucky, Chandler was saddled with scandals surrounding Democratic Gov. Paul Patton. They further argued that Mississippi, which gave President Bush a 17-point victory over Democrat Al Gore in 2000, was too conservative to fight for and that Musgrove had been an aberration....CaliforniaÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Oct. 7 recall had been a Ã¢â‚¬Å“perfect storm...Ã¢â‚¬Â.