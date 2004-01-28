Terry McAwful wants Ed Gillespie to repudiate hate speech over at National Review Online. Tim Carney, a write for the Evans-Novak Political Report, has a column up comparing Orin Hatch to Neville Chamberlain and the Democrats obstructing the appointment of conservative judges to Nazis.

But wait! Carney never compared the Dems to Nazis.

Carney compared Hatch to Chamberlain -- a very appropriate comparison -- but he didn't say one darn thing about the Democrats being anything other than Democrats.

Maybe Dean paronia is finally sinking in with McAwful too.