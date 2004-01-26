It looks like McAwful broke the law:

The Democratic National Committee chairman, Terry McAuliffe, was in Atlanta last week to draw attention to his party's national effort to sign up young voters. McAuliffe rubbed elbows with students at Clark Atlanta University in the afternoon, then went to a local hip-hop club that evening to continue the voter registration program.

All was proceeding nicely until Secretary of State Cathy Cox walked in and shut the operation down. At least the voter registration part. Georgia statutes prohibit the registration of voters in bars. "I had to be the spoilsport," Cox said.