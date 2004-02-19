The following is the text of an email sent to state party executives from someone in the Georgia Republican Party:

â€œConcerning the Presidential Preference Primary, due to McCain Feingold, we cannot shoot out an e-mail to our Republican list saying -" Support our President, vote Tuesday", but if you as an individual feel led to get that out to your friends and acquaintances as an unofficial act of patriotism, that's fine. Also, you may want to encourage them to vote on the flag as a show of support for our Governor. Since that's a state issue, your Party can send that to the Republican list.â€