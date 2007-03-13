Club for Growth President Pat Toomey has a hard hitting op-ed in the Wall Street Journal today about Senator McCain. Of course I agree with Pat, but I really can't blame McCain for not wanting to be a Daniel going into the lions' den.

In concluding his piece, Pat writes

While Sen. McCain's economic record is clearly mixed, a careful study demonstrates that even his pro-growth positions tend to be tainted by a heavy anti-growth undercurrent. This evidence, and the virulence of his rhetoric, suggest that American taxpayers cannot expect consistently pro-growth economic policies from a McCain administration.

The whole piece outlines McCain's big government ways and BCRA predilections.

Now, here's where I want to chime in. McCain has dedicated his last few years to regulating political speech. Were he to become President, you'd think he would want to appoint judges who would uphold his legacy of campaign finance reform. It seems to me that a judge who would find room in the Bill of Rights to regulate political speech as Mr. McCain has advocated would more likely than not also have a propensity to find abortion rights in the Bill of Rights.

In John McCain's zeal to uphold his legacy of restricting the first amendment, I believe we'd get some truly horrible judicial nominees -- ones who are willing to uphold Roe v. Wade and other bad ruling, just so Sen. McCain could protect his campaign finance reform legacy.