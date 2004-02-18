Power Line has some thoughts on George McGovern's letter to the editor in the New York Times today. McGovern's point is that terrorists are killing out soliders because they are in Iraq. Power Line suggests it is better for our soldiers to get killed in Iraq than for soldiers and citizens to get killed by terrorists here -- I agree.

Speaking of McGovern, have you realized how soundly he has been rejected. First he penned a piece in Playboy praising Howard Dean. Then he endorsed Wesley Clark. Both his boys stunk and were sunk.

Good riddance.