Yep. Little ole me made the New York Times.

â€œThere are more dynamics in this lieutenant governorâ€™s race than there are in any other race in the country,â€ said Erick-Woods Erickson, a conservative blogger based in Macon, Ga., who has followed every nuance of the campaign, recently posting a copy of a letter giving Mr. Reed permission to put one yard sign in every Waffle House. â€œThereâ€™s 2008, thereâ€™s right versus left, thereâ€™s Christian right versus not-a-big-deal Christian.â€