MSNBC reports on Lindauer. The first paragraph says she is a congressional aide. The second paragraph says she is Andrew Card's second cousin.

A former congressional aide was arrested Thursday on charges that she was a paid agent for for the Iraqi intelligence service before and after the U.S. invasion, receiving $10,000 for her work, federal prosecutors said.

The woman, Susan Lindauer, 41, whom U.S. officials told NBC News was a second cousin of White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card, was arrested in her hometown of Takoma Park, Md., a suburb of Washington. Lindauer was to appear in court later in the day in Baltimore, authorities in New York said. Oh yeah, you have to go to the sixth paragraph to find out she was a Democrat congressional aide.

What a way to subtly implication the administration. Usually we get "Republican Congressional Aide" or "Democratic Congressional Aide." Not here. First we get "congressional aide." Then we get "second cousin of White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card." Four paragraphs later, after we have begun forming our own thoughts based on the first two paragraphs we finally learn the woman is actually an anti-war flaming liberal former democrat congressional aide.

UPDATE:KLo points out that the end of the article says Andy Card turned the spy in. Uh, you think they could have put that at the beginning with every other implication? Feel free to jump to an accurate conclusion -- I got fed up and didn't read to the end.