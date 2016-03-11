One of the greatest challenges a human being can face is to find a "political strategist" on any cable news network who has actually worked for well-known politicians within the last four years — or even last decade. The lack of core competence in campaigns actually shapes the lack of core competence in reporting on campaigns.

Many of those who report on campaigns have never actually worked on one. Many of those on television pontificating about campaigns as so called "political strategists" do not know the difference between a margin of error and a margin on paper. They go with the conventional wisdom that sounds good.

Just this past week, the conventional wisdom became that Marco Rubio's campaign collapsed because he dared to get in the gutter with Donald Trump. As Rubio himself noted, he had to do that because it was the only way to shift the media's attention. In truth, Rubio getting in the gutter with Trump had little to do with his campaign collapse. The real reason was poor long term strategic planning wherein his campaign decided to run a national campaign without the resources to do so.

Updated: Fri Mar 11, 2016