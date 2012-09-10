Media Pseudo-Science Comes After Beef Now
For a very long time the media has hyped organic foods as somehow better than the derisively called “frankenfoods” â€” those genetically modified to be higher in crop yield or exhibit other qualities. The media has also hyped organic as bei...
For a very long time the media has hyped organic foods as somehow better than the derisively called “frankenfoods” â€” those genetically modified to be higher in crop yield or exhibit other qualities. The media has also hyped organic as being safer than non-organic foods treated with pesticides, etc. Turns out, it’s all media driven nonsense. More and more studies are showing there really isn’t | Read More »