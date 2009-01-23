The White House is treating the press like the press corp is Obama's pet. They whored themselves to get Obama elected, so they can hardly be surprised by it. Nonetheless, they are upset Obama's pay to play marketing operation continues.

Veteran CBS newsman Bill Plante was one of the most vocal critics, questioning the White Houseâ€™s handling of Wednesday nightâ€™s second swearing in â€“ which was covered by just a four-reporter print pool that didnâ€™t include a news photographer or TV correspondent.

He also asked new press secretary Robert Gibbs why ABC, which paid millions to host the DC Neighborhood Ball, was granted the only inauguration day interview with President Obama â€“ a move he equated to â€œpay to play.â€

â€œWe have a tradition here of covering the president,â€ said Plante, who is covering his fourth administration.

What's fun about this is that not all the press has gotten the memo. As Fox News notes, not everyone in the press is upset. Some still want to sexually gratify themselves in front of The One:

Pressed further by the Politico reporter about his Pentagon nominee, Obama turned more serious, putting his hand on the reporter's shoulder and staring him in the eye.

"All right, come on" he said, with obvious irritation in his voice. "We will be having a press conference, at which time you can feel free to [ask] questions. Right now, I just wanted to say hello and introduce myself to you guys -- that's all I was trying to do," Politico.com reported.

The situation came to a close when a cameraman in the room interrupted, declaring: "I'd like to say it one more time: 'Mr. President.'"