Bush was the clear winner tonight. He was optimistic, hopeful, full of energy, funny, and articulate.

If Bush loses now, it will be the media that did him in. The media has been out to get him and, even now, is saying that the debate was a draw. Some on CNN even declare it a flat out Kerry win -- which is disproved by the look of dread on the faces of Kerry's advisors. When the main stream media calls the debate a draw, it is a Bush win.

Regardless of who wins the election, the loser will be the mainstream media, which has been eager to destroy Bush. The mainstream media has lost its credibility and will not soon get it back.