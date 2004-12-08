Viking Pundit says according to a new Zogby poll, a majority of people think Santa Claus is a Democrat while Scrooge and the Grinch are Republicans. Zogby lost all credibility in 2002, and dug his hole deeper in 2004. We can't trust him to poll accurately.

In related news, Zogby announced today that he will delay until Christmas afternoon the release of his poll on whether people think Santa Claus will complete his mission by Christman morning.

Typical.

[NOTE: for the record, it is Zogby referenced in the title. It couldn't be Viking Pundit, given his lack of guest posts over here this past week. ;) ]