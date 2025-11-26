Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

ChazAtl
5h

Erick, your words hit deeply. They made me reflect on my own journey with thankfulness in a way I didn’t expect.

In April of 2024, what I thought was simple heartburn turned out to be stage 3 stomach cancer — and not just any cancer, but one tied to a genetic condition I was born with called Muir-Torre syndrome. In a sense, it meant cancer was written into my story long before I ever knew it.

But here I am, almost two years later. Alive. Nearly cancer-free. No tumors in my stomach. Three straight scans showing NMD — No Metastatic Disease — the kind of phrase every cancer patient prays to see again and again.

What I’ve learned is that the Lord works in ways we don’t see coming — sometimes in blessings, sometimes in “had’s.”

Had I gotten this cancer six years earlier, my doctor would have shaken my hand and said, “I’m sorry. There’s nothing we can do.”

But in that span of time, new treatments were developed. New drugs emerged. Breakthroughs happened. So although there’s never a “good time” to get cancer… mine was about as close as it gets. That’s not coincidence to me.

Over and over, I’ve watched God move pieces on the chessboard long before I knew a game was even being played. What felt like disaster at the time turned out to be preparation — protection — grace.

I could list a hundred… no, a thousand examples of that pattern in my life.

So when I meditate on thankfulness today, it’s this:

I’m thankful that God is in my life, watching over me, even when I’m foolish, stubborn, or blindly walking the wrong direction. He cleans up my messes, steers me back on course, and turns broken pieces into something good.

We just have to trust that He’s working — even before we can see it.

Thank you for the reminder. Your words spoke to me today more than you know.

David Butler
5h

Gratitude, one of my wife Susie’s strongest character traits. She kept a gratitude journal, and never hesitated to express her gratitude to anyone for even the smallest of things.

A little over six years ago we lost her suddenly and unexpectedly to cancer (Stage 1). On that very day she said aloud, “If Jesus were to come today, take my hand, and take me home, I’m great with that.”

He did. I was not at all great with that. What I am grateful for is the lesson of gratitude she left behind for me and for all around her. Gratitude can change our perspective on everything, and “I’m great with that.”

