First, let’s dispense with the bull shiitake mushrooms. Condi Rice is not the veep pick. She served President Bush for 8 years, has never been elected, and is pro-abortion. It’s not happening. Likewise, much of the fawning the left does over Rice has more to do with her carefully portrayed image as a spoiller to Rumsfeld and Cheney than to her actual, though admittedly impressive, background.

I can’t be the only one to have gotten pretty strong denials from Team Romney about this. A friend of mine speculates that it was a trial balloon so when a less than stellar pick emerges everyone can say, “Well, at least it was not Condi.”

Now, on to more important matters.

The geniuses at Team Obama are showing their complete ignorance of private enterprise, the law, and the one well vetted part of Mitt Romney’s career â€” his tenure at Bain Capital.

It is well established that Mitt Romney left Bain to go salvage the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. It is also well established that his name remained on some SEC documents. This stems from winding down his partnership interest in Bain Capital. It is a quirk in the law. It has been well vetted. Even FactCheck.org and the Washington Post are unpersuaded by Team Obama’s hyperbole.

Really? A felon? Hey! Let’s accuse Barack Obama of being a foreign born Muslim! There’s about the same validity to both. Meet the Bainers â€” they are the members of Team Obama demanding proof from Mitt Romney that he is a liar or a felon. Next they’ll ask when he stopped beating his wife.

The Bainers will not take any answer that does not show Romney to be a liar or felon in the same way Birthers will take no answer other than one that shows Barack Obama is not an American citizen. In fact, pointing this out on twitter today I was barraged from both sides that Obama has still never shown his real birth certificate and Mitt Romney has still not shown his tax returns.

That, in fact, is what this is all about. It’s just another attempt to get Mitt Romney to release his tax returns. Guy Benson has a pretty exhaustive look at this nonsense.

The Bainers will become as insufferable as the Birthers. The only difference is that the Bainers’ insufferable stupidity is at the heart of the Obama campaign while the Romney campaign has worked hard to not be tied to Birthers.