Barack Obama's book â€œAudacity of Hopeâ€ was titled after a sermon from his mentor, Jeremiah Wright. Mr. Wright's congregation, is more about black empowerment than the saving grace of Jesus Christ. In any event, as I mentioned below, the media is trying desperately to avoid this story, but Fox, being a member of the VRWC, picked it up, and now Ben Smith is running a video clip too.

I love the part where he talks about Jesus being a black man put down by rich white people a/k/a the Romans who were Italians who were Europeans ergo â€œWhite People.â€ Then of course there is his reference to â€œthe US of KKK A.â€ Nice.

Ladies and gentlemen, let's not gloss over this fact: This man is Barack Obama's mentor. And what does Barack Obama say?

Obama defended Wrightâ€™s longtime activism for blacks in America last week at a campaign event in Ohio.

â€œJeremiah Wright â€¦ has said some things that are considered controversial because heâ€™s considered that part of his social gospel,â€ Obama said.I don't remember Jesus playing the race card.