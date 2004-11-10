He is one lucky dog:

Most mornings, he commands more attention at the Capitol Grocery than the homemade biscuits and fresh-brewed coffee.

His days are spent spreading cheer among neighbors in Spanish Town and friends on Third Street; nights in the home of his choosing.

He's been spotted hitching rides in a taxi, a stretch limousine -- even a Cadillac convertible with a "hot blonde," his ears flapping carefree in the wind. Read the whole thing. You can understand why people really love dogs. Gumbo is a local celebrity in Baton Rouge.