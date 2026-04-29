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My apologies to everyone. I got busy yesterday and decided I’d just wait till noon for the show and show notes. But, I know I have both a massive listenership and readership in the state of Georgia.

Yesterday, I started my series of interviews with the gubernatorial candidates in Georgia. First up is Rick Jackson. This is our conversation.

On Thursday, I’ll interview Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. On Friday, I’ll interview Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. On Monday, May 11, I’ll interview Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones.

The interviews will be at 2pm ET live on WSB Radio in Atlanta, my flagship radio station.

The purpose of the interviews is to let the candidates take an hour to introduce themselves, their issues, and why they think you should vote for them instead of the others. The purpose is not for them to level accusations at the other candidates. The one-on-one formats are far more conducive, I think, to you getting a sense of the candidate without the campaign noise.

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