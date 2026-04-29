Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Beverly Croy's avatar
Beverly Croy
2h

Erick, thanks so much for having these available for us. The one with Rick Jackson was very helpful. I look forward to the others.

I wish we had something like this for the other offices. If you know of a website or outlet that gives accurate info on the candidates plans please let me know.

Thanks for all you do to keep us informed!!

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Rebecca Mroczkowski's avatar
Rebecca Mroczkowski
2h

Thank you for posting this, Erick.

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