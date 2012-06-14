The National Labor Relations Board under Barack Obama has become a totally politicized entity intent on destroying free enterprise and advancing union interests across the nation. One of the NLRB’s latest schemes is to authorize “micro-unions.”

Imagine going into a department store. With a micro-union, the shoe department of that department store could unionize. The rest of the store could be union free, except the shoe department. That’s a micro-union.

The Workforce Fairness Institute is trying to education people about just how problematic these things can be for both consumers and businesses. They have a new video, which they are debuting here at RedState this morning. Likewise, late yesterday came word that Senator Lindsey Graham intends to introduce legislation to defund the NLRB’s ability to support micro-unions.