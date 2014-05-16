Here are Megan Biello's comments on Common Core. This first one is from my show on Friday, May 16th. Listen to it here.

Megan also addressed it back in her last campaign at the end of last year. Listen to it here. Both are very artful answers. You can be the judge on how you take them.

My big concern remains that her students will have to deal with a new teacher for a couple of months during the school year. I don't view it as equivalent to being called up in the military, having a baby, or a medical absence. I think there is a responsibility to children that comes before wanting to be a legislator. But that's just me.