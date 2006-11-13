26This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it.

27TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.

28PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

Daniel 5:26-28 (KJV)

The Republicans could learn a lesson from that passage. The voters have found the GOP wanting in too many policy areas. LIkewise, the President, who is said to read through the Bible frequently, might want to take a gander at Daniel. It seems that he, like the King, is confused by the message and we need to clarify it for him.

Mr. President, we want to fight the war. Make no mistake about it, the philosophers on TV are telling you that America wants to retreat from Iraq. That is not the case. In fact, we want you to fight the war and we don't see you doing that.

The rumors are circulating that, regardless of what Tony Snow said yesterday, our Ambassador to Iraq is out and our Ambassador to Pakistan is in -- the same guy who had no problem with Pakistan turning a blind eye to Al Qaeda.

You have replaced Donald Rumsfeld with Robert Gates, whose most notable feat in life was betraying the Kurds and Shi'ites, leading to Saddam's slaughter of them. Mr. President, the voters found your Iraq policy wanting. You say you want to win, but give no real indications of wanting to win.

At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, the Republican in Congress gave lip service to conservative complaints on spending, and yet failed to deal seriously with earmarks until it was too late. Rep. Blunt, running again for Whip, stood at the Heritage Foundation last week and defended earmarks!

The voters weighed the GOP against the Democrats and then finished off the GOP. Having abandoned its first principles in favor of staying in power, there was no other course of action to take.

For the President to redeem himself, he needs to actually fight a war, not, as Pelosi said, manage the problem. For the GOP in Congress to redeem itself, it must take seriously the lessons learned during the Reagan years -- cut spending and reduce the burdens of government on the lives of Americans.