Merry Christmas
From all of us here at RedState to all of you, we wish you a very Merry Christmas! â€” Erick The Gospel of Luke 2:1-20 In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. (This was the first census t
From all of us here at RedState to all of you, we wish you a very Merry Christmas! â€” Erick The Gospel of Luke 2:1-20 In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) And everyone went to his own town | Read More »