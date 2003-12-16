Hat tip to John J. Miller on this one. I have a doctor's appointment for the better half of the day. While gone, here is the text of a speech Michael Crichton gave to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. His speech was about, well, read this paragraph from it and you'll get the idea:

Today, one of the most powerful religions in the Western World is environmentalism. Environmentalism seems to be the religion of choice for urban atheists. Why do I say it's a religion? Well, just look at the beliefs. If you look carefully, you see that environmentalism is in fact a perfect 21st century remapping of traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs and myths.