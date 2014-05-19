Straight from the Fortress of Sanctimony, Michelle Nunn has flown out to talk about Obamacare. She says absolutely nothing other than showing her poindextery self to be one of the few Americans who comfortably uses the word “architect” as a verb.

She says she could not say whether she would have voted for Obamacare.

In a recent debate, she said she supported Obamacare. But she refuses to say whether she would have voted for it or not.

This is just silly. She claims to be a new kind of politician who will offer straight talk, but she twists and turns to avoid the truth.

We should architect her defeat.

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