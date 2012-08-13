Michelle Obama has poisoned the nation’s food supply and potentially given listeria to America’s children, according to press reports.

Food inspectors have discovered listeria in packaged apple slices destined for McDonald’s, Burger King, and various grocery stores.

It was Michelle Obama’s push for healthier eating that led fast food restaurants to begin including apple slices in their kids’ meals.

Now, you and I may think it is outrageous to claim that Michelle Obama had anything to do with food poisoning America’s youth. You and I would be right to think it is outrageous. But if MItt Romney is responsible for Joe Soptic’s wife dying of cancer almost a decade after Mitt Romney left Bain Capital’s day to day management, it is only fair to use the same kind of stupidity logic to point out Michelle Obama is giving kids listeria.

What’s fair is fair, right?