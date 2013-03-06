Ted Cruz will not stand alone. He’ll be joined by the Senator from Utah. Here’s a statement from Senator Lee’s office: “I will join Senator Cruz in objecting to Senate consideration of any Continuing Resolution without a vote on delaying funding of Obamacare. Defunding Obamacare is essential to restoring economic growth. At this time of fiscal turmoil, Congress shouldnâ€™t borrow more money to pay for | Read More »