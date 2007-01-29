It was a good time. I was only on for about 10 minutes or so. We talked about John Kerry's idiocy in Davos, Switzerland. The idiot goes over there, hobknobs with a bunch of terrorists and French folk, then has the nerve to talk about how the U.S. is an international pariah. Yeah, because you know, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Syria, and France don't like it.

Ask you me, I think we're better off with the Axis of Smelly People not liking us. The Eastern Europeans do, but then they are really European to Kerry because they embrace American style capitalism.

Dirty Franco-Bostonian.