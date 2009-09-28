There is one country on earth led by a war criminal â€” Sudan. On the campaign trail, Barack Obama condemned the genocide in Darfur, Sudan. In Washington, on a near daily basis, there is a vigil outside the Embassy of Sudan to call attention to the genocide.

But never mind the past and the rhetoric. Barack Obama has a new strategy in the Sudan â€” give the Sudanese genocidal dictator milk and cookies.

Seriously.

The Washington Post reports, "U.S. diplomacy has remained mostly in the hands of one man, Obama's special envoy to Sudan, retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Scott Gration, who is pushing for normalizing relations with the only country in the world led by a president indicted for war crimes."

Gration's money quote: "We've got to think about giving out cookies," said Gration, who was appointed in March. "Kids, countries, they react to gold stars, smiley faces, handshakes, agreements, talk, engagement."

With diplomatic skills and rhetoric like this, we can only expect that the genocide in Sudan will spread.

I must ask again: how many Americans are going to die because of the foreign policy and national security incompetence of the Obama administration?