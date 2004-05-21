Zell Miller, college professor:

Zell Miller, whose brief but uproarious stint as Georgia's senior senator ends in January, says he's ready to put politics and campaigns behind him.

Miller, who riled fellow Democrats by declaring they were, as the title of his latest book suggests, "A National Party No More," said in an interview Thursday he just wanted to return to a college classroom.

"That's what I've been doing off and on all my life," said Miller, who has taught at his hometown school, Young Harris College; his alma mater, the University of Georgia; and Emory University between stints as a state senator, lieutenant governor, governor and now U.S. senator.

"That's what I'd like to be doing," he said.

And after writing several books, including his latest broadside against his own party, Miller hinted he already was kicking around ideas for another tome or two Ã¢â‚¬â€ topics to be announced later.

Senate rules forbid Miller from negotiating his next paying job before leaving office. But spokesmen for the two schools at which Miller taught until July 2000, when he was appointed to fill the seat of the late Sen. Paul Coverdell, said they would warmly welcome home Washington's least welcome Democrat.

"If he chooses to teach, there'll be a spot for him," Young Harris' academic dean, Louisa Franklin, said. "He's actually still listed as a faculty member here."

"The University of Georgia would be honored to have him back," said spokesman Tom Jackson.

The positions Miller held at both schools, coincidentally, are vacant.