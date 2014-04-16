Milton Wolf Starts His Ad Buy
In Kansas, Milton Wolf is beginning to do what I suggested this morning he do — reach out to Kansas voters to show he is a credible alternative to Pat Roberts. Here is the first in his series of ad buys:The post Milton Wolf Starts His Ad Buy appeared fi
In Kansas, Milton Wolf is beginning to do what I suggested this morning he do â€” reach out to Kansas voters to show he is a credible alternative to Pat Roberts.
Here is the first in his series of ad buys:
The post Milton Wolf Starts His Ad Buy appeared first on RedState.