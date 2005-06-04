Georgia loses one State Senator and it couldn't have lost a more deserving fella.

A federal jury found state Sen. Charles Walker guilty Friday of using his once-powerful position for personal gain, including skimming profits from a charity football game.

Walker, the Senate majority leader before losing re-election in 2002, was convicted of 127 of 137 counts, including mail fraud, conspiracy, campaign finance fraud and tax fraud. Under Georgia law, Walker is automatically suspended from the State Senate, which is a good thing. His corruption was an example of what happened to Democrats across Georgia who have been in power for over a hundred years. They lost accountability until now.