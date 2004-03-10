Cheney does good work:

Vice President Dick Cheney criticized John Kerry on Monday, arguing that the presumptive Democratic nominee prefers an "inadequate strategy" of law enforcement to deal with terrorist attacks on the United States.

Raising money for a U.S. House candidate, the vice president faulted Kerry for past comments on terrorism, mentioning President Bush's rival by name. Cheney also told the Republican contributors that the economy was moving in the right direction. Hat tip to Real Clear Politics.