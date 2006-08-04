Is this bad?

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 113,000 in July after a revised 124,000 gain in June, the agency said. Read full government report.

Economists surveyed by MarketWatch were expecting payroll gains of about 143,000 in July. See Economic Calendar.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in July from 4.6% in June. This is the highest level since February.

It is still lower than at any point in the Clinton Administration. In fact, it is a full 1% lower than the best number in the Clinton Administration.

Good thing the minimum wage bill failed or the number would be higher.