Missouri State Senators Mike Parson and Tom Dempsey are working toward a cave on Obamacare as best they can in Missouri. Senator Parson has filed SB 456, a “shell” of legislation into which multiple sources in and around the Missouri legislator expect they’ll put an expansion of Medicaid. Over 70% of Missourians voted to oppose implementation of Obamacare in a ballot initiative, but several people | Read More »