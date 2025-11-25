Let’s submit that there may be an actionable issue over what Senator Mark Kelly did. Just for the sake of argument, let’s say targeting him is lawful and not lawfare.

Even so, not everything and everyone should be prosecuted.

Targeting Mark Kelly raises his prominence on the Democratic Party side. It allows him to become a fundraising juggernaut. It allows Kelly to help promote Democratic candidates and elevate their stature. Kelly, of course, is concerned about the far left drift of the Democratic Party. Elevating him in this way aids the Democrats and Kelly.

It also makes Kelly more prominent in the run-up to 2028. At a time Gavin Newsom was really, bizarrely, starting to get traction with Democrats because of his fighting with Trump, suddenly Kelly’s star rises, and he, a former member of the military from the swing state of Arizona who is more moderate than Newsom, gets attention, press, fundraising, and positive coverage from Democrats.

This was an unforced error.