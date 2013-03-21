Hey, remember that awesome CPAC speech by Mitch McConnell? The one where Mitch McConnell said â€” and I quote â€” “Obamacare should be repealed root and branch. And weâ€™re not backing down from this fight.” And the same speech where Mitch McConnell also said, “This law is a disaster, and anybody who thinks weâ€™ve moved beyond it is dead wrong.” Well, as I told you, | Read More »